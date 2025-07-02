Former Spartan to Make MLB Debut with Reds
Former Michigan State right-handed pitcher Sam Benschoter is getting his first opportunity in the big leagues with the Cincinnati Reds. He was officially called up as Cincinnati selected his contract on Tuesday, per the Cincinnati Reds' transaction list.
The Reds optioned right-handed pitcher Connor Phillips down to Triple-A, allowing Benschoter to get the call-up for the first time in his career. The 27-year-old currently holds a 4-2 record through 21 appearances and four starts, repping a 4.06 ERA in 51 innings with 44 strikeouts and 13 walks.
Benschoter signed with the Reds as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and has been in the organization's farm system for the past four years. He bounced between Low-A Dayton Tortugas for his first two seasons before spending all of 2023 with Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts.
The former Spartan right-hander has been stellar for Triple-A Louisville Bats for the past two seasons and is very deserving of a call-up.
The Ann Arbor native was a Spartan for five seasons from 2017-2021. He was granted an extra season due to the NCAA granting an extra year to players that were impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. He finished his Spartan career with 143 punch-outs in 45 appearances.
It is not certain if Benschoter will make a start or enter out of the bullpen as he has assumed both roles this season in Triple-A. The Reds have announced probable starting pitchers for the next three games through July 5, so a bullpen debut is more than likely going to be the case.
The last Spartan to make their Major League debut was outfielder Brandon Hughes back in May of 2022 with the Chicago Cubs. The Spartans seldom have guys that make it all the way to the big leagues, and it must be celebrated when one has the opportunity to do so.
We wish nothing but the best of luck to Benschoter in his debut with the Reds as they battle the Boston Red Sox in a mid-week holiday series this week. We will have more on his debut when the time comes, hopefully sometime during this upcoming series.
