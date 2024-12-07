2 Nebraska Shooters that MSU Must Limit
The Michigan State Spartans brought in their first conference win of the season, defeating Minnesota 90-72 on Wednesday. They improved their young season record to 7-2 and have a chance to earn a third straight win at home on Saturday.
Nebraska is up next for MSU, and while the Cornhuskers have not yet played against a Big Ten opponent, their record still sits at 6-1. Heading into the game against MSU, two guards could pose issues for Michigan State if they defend them lightly.
The first player MSU will need to keep quiet in terms of offensive production is Nebraska senior guard Brice Williams. Williams is in his second season with the Cornhuskers and has proven to be a thorn in opponents' sides thus far through the seven games he has played this year.
Williams leads Nebraska in points per game, putting up 18.4 on average for his team. His production has been stellar all season, dropping 20 or more points in three games already. On the back of Williams, Nebraska was able to dominate the North Florida Ospreys 103-72, in which Williams dropped 17 points.
Not only has Williams been elite in the scoring portion of his game, but he has also been a team contributor as well. Ranking sixth on the team in average rebounds per game and second in average assists, Williams can attack you from all different areas. One downside of Williams' game thus far is his 3-point shooting, going into the game against MSU with a 38.5%.
The other prolific shooter for Nebraska is junior guard Connor Essegian. Essegian is in his first season with Nebraska and has made his presence known in a short period of time. Ranking second on the team behind Williams in points per game, with 14.7, Essegian completes the one-two combo that is he and Williams.
Essegian makes up for Williams's lack of 3-point shooting, as he averages. 44.4% from deep.
Williams and Essegian both should average around 20-plus minutes of game time against the Spartans, and MSU must be ready and prepared to stop the two main threats that Nebraska brings to the table.
