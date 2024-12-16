3 MSU Players Oakland Should Worry About
The Michigan State Spartans are ready to head to Little Ceasars Arena to take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Tuesday, but are the Golden Grizzlies ready for the Spartans and these three key players?
Freshman guard Jace Richardson has had himself one breakout of a season so far for the Spartans, ranking second on the squad for average points per game with 10.3, averaging 20-plus minutes and draining half of his 3-point shots.
In six of the nine games that Richardson has played, he has dropped double-digit points for his squad, with a high on the season being 18 points against Memphis in the Maui Invitational. Richardson, one of the younger members on Coach Tom Izzo's squad, has exceeded many expectations and has been a backbone contributor for this MSU team.
Another player the Golden Grizzlies should fear is junior forward Jaxon Kohler. While Kohler does not put up high point numbers for MSU, his defensive efforts have elevated the team more than the average fan would realize.
Kohler is averaging more than eight rebounds a game for MSU and has kept momentum on the team's side more times than not. During the season, Kohler has 26 offensive rebounds and 57 defensive rebounds, a collective 83 on the season, which leads MSU's efforts on the glass.
Senior center Szymond Zapala has the second most rebounds for the Spartans, but Kohler almost doubles his amount, as Zapala has 48 rebounds on the season. Kohler has the type of play to orchestrate a comeback or keep a commanding lead for MSU.
The last player that Oakland University will need to avoid is senior guard Jaden Akins. Akins has elevated himself to becoming the leader of MSU, as the veteran leads MSU in scoring with 13 points per game and total points on the season with 130.
While most of MSU's players have been contributors this season, those three, when on, have proven themselves to be game changers. With a combination of Richardson, Kohler and Akins all delivering their A-game, MSU could walk away with a sound victory on Tuesday.
