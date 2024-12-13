MSU's Zapala's Reason for Joining the Program
Michigan State gained an experienced center in Szymon Zapala in the transfer portal this past offseason, and he has been elite for the Spartans all season long.
Zapala has been around the collegiate scene since 2020 when he first started out with the Utah State Aggies and stayed with the team for the next three years. Making a pitstop with the Longwood Lancers, Zapala made his way to MSU for the 2024 season.
So far in MSU's young season, Zapala has started in all 10 games for the Spartans, averaging 5.4 points per game and 4.8 rebounds while averaging 15 minutes on the court. Since coming over from Longwood, Spartans Coach Tom Izzo has had very positive things to say about how Zapala has transitioned over.
"I've been really impressed with him [Zapala] as far as he's picked up things," Izzo said on a recent episode of Spartans All-Access. "I really appreciate my players embracing him and making the transition quicker."
Zapala is a native of Zaborze, Poland, but has shined during his time in the United States chasing down a professional basketball career. He has shown great appreciation for what MSU has given to him and knows how important the MSU basketball program is to other players and fans.
"This program is very special and everyone on the inside and on the outside knows it," Zapala said on Spartans All-Access.
Zapala's size has been the difference maker so far for the Spartans this season, and he knows that he brings that type of size intimidation to the court when going up against MSU's opponents.
"I would describe myself as someone who is a big presence under the basket, both offensively and defensively," Zapala said. "I'm 7-foot, 245 pounds, who can move very well. I have some moves down there that you will be able to see this year."
Confidence is not an attribute that Zapala lacks both on the court and off the court. When asked about what made MSU the choice for him and his playing style, Zapala had one thing to say that was his goal for the season.
"This year, I want to learn as much as possible and win," Zapala said. "That was my main goal coming here, to win. I want to win; I don't care about my personal stats, I want to win."
