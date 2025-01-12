3 Players to Watch In Spartans Road Battle with Northwestern
The No. 16 Michigan State Spartans (13-2) are riding high on a nine-game win streak with a 3-0 record in conference, sitting atop the Big Ten standings alongside their bitter rival, No. 24 Michigan (12-3). They will face the Northwestern Wildcats (10-5) this Sunday afternoon on the road.
There are a few players to watch for in this classic Big Ten matchup and thankfully for Spartan fans, one of them is not former All-Big Ten guard Boo Bouie who used to pummel the Spartans on an annual basis. There are multiple key guys that will make a considerable impact on Sunday.
Sr. Guard Jaden Akins (MSU)
One of the longest tenured Spartans is having his best season by far through the first 15 games. Senior guard Jaden Akins has come a long way and is reaping the benefits of trusting in the process and being the go-to guy for his team all season long.
Akins is coming off a dominant performance in a win over the Washington Huskies, posting 20 points on 8-13 shooting with three rebounds. It marks the third game this season where Akins has scored 20 or more and the 13th game of the season where he turned in a double-digit point performance.
The senior star is averaging career highs in almost every category. 14.1 points per game, 1.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds, a field goal percentage of 46.2%, and a stunning 88.9% from the free throw line. He is the best player on the roster this season and will look to put it on display once more.
Jr. Forward Jaxon Kohler (MSU)
Junior forward Jaxon Kohler will look to have another strong performance, making an early impact in the paint. The Wildcats are not the most successful team down low and the Spartans' leading rebounder at 8.4 boards per game should be a hint that Kohler should thrive on Sunday.
Kohler ranks sixth in the Big Ten in rebounds per game and has been so consistent making his post presence known. The three-year Spartan has recorded 10 or more rebounds in five of his last seven games. Even though he may not be the team's top scorer, he is by far one of the biggest impacts.
Sr. Guard Brooks Barnhizer (NU)
The Wildcats have a guy in senior guard Brooks Barnhizer, who has risen as one of the top players in the conference. Averaging the second-highest point average on the at 19.3, Barnhizer is the third-highest average scorer in the conference and tied for second in rebounds per game (9.5).
The four-year guard has only played in 11 of the Wildcats' 15 games this season but has posted 20 or more points in eight of the 11 games that he has played in this season. There is a major question looming over Barnhizer's status for the game after a reoccurring plague in against Purdue.
Barnhizer knocked out his two front teeth for the second time this season in a 79-61 loss to the Boilermakers. He had previously had them knocked out in practice a month prior and received a bone graft procedure that put a pair of replacement chompers in place that did not last long.
We will wait to see if Barnhizer will play, but he is currently not listed on their injury report. Expect him to play and make a big difference for the Wildcats as their most impactful player.
