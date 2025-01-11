Is MSU's Akins Building Draft Profile?
The Michigan State Spartans men's basketball team has caught fire as of late. Riding a now eight-game winning streak, the Spartans hold a small half game advantage over their in-state rivals, the Michigan Wolverines. One key player to aid MSU to its success has been senior guard Jaden Akins.
Akins has been a Spartan for all four years of his collegiate career. Now in his predicted final stint with MSU, Akins has seen his average numbers improve at the right time. Playing aggressively on the court and acting as a locker room leader, Akins may be boosting his draft profile for the next NBA Draft.
On the year, Akins has played in and started 15 games for the Spartans, averaging 14.1 points per game, four rebounds, 1.7 assists and a 27.6% 3-point shooting, all in 26.5 minutes of play on the court. He has been the showstopper for MSU.
In MSU's latest game against the Washington Huskies, which ended in a brutal beatdown for Washington, Akins dropped 20 points and had a 61.5 field-goal percentage success rate. Also, Akins had three rebounds and a 100% success rate at the free-throw line.
While the Spartans' 3-point shooting has weaved back and forth this season, with some games being unstoppable and others being nonexistent, there has been some plays that have been made for MSU that saves their woes when it comes to shooting deep.
For Akins, on the season, his field goal percentage sits seventh ranked on the team, as he has a 46.2 success rate. Though not the best numbers scouts like to see, Akins has found his way into leading MSU in different categories, primarily, points per game.
Akins leads the Spartans with points per game and averages the most time on the court. If Coach Tom Izzo did not feel confident about his senior guard's play, he would not get as many chances as Akins has.
While there is still a lot of time left in the season to grow, scouts will likely be looking for Akins to improve his field-goal percentage and drop higher numbers on offense.
