3 Reasons Florida Atlantic is a Tough Opponent for the Spartans
The Michigan State Spartans host the Florida Atlantic Owls at the Breslin Center in their penultimate game of 2024.
After getting through a competitive Maui Invitational, the Spartans have been favored in every game in December.
Unlike last season, Michigan State hasn’t slipped up against any inferior opponents yet. However, the Owls might be the most dangerous underdogs the Spartans have squared off against this year.
The Spartans are currently No. 20 in the nation and will possibly rise even further with a win, but a loss could drop Michigan State out of the rankings entirely.
High-Level Scoring
The Owls' offense wasn’t the reason they got out to a rough start to begin the season. They took two losses in tough high-scoring shootouts.
Against Central Florida, the Owls scored 94 points in regulation but it still wasn’t enough as UCF scored 100. Then against Charleston, Florida Atlantic lost 119-116 in double overtime.
The Owls are very good at getting to the free-throw line, with over 23 trips per game. The Spartans must limit fouls to hamper the Florida Atlantic offense.
Florida Atlantic's offense is what makes them dangerious, if the Spartans have a slow shooting night the Owls can take advantage.
Owls Heating Up
Florida Atlantic took the college basketball world by storm two seasons ago when the Owls reached the final four, just mere seconds away from advancing to the National Title game.
With former Owls coach Dusty May now at the helm of the Spartans’ bitter rival, the Michigan Wolverines, there aren’t many players remaining from that historic run.
That lack of experience showed early in the season for Florida Atlantic, starting 4-5 to begin the season.
Since then, the Owls have begun to mesh, winning their last three games by 32 combined points.
Sharing the Rock
The Owls are so tough to guard due to their ability to move the ball on offense. Through 12 games, Florida Atlantic averages 17 assists per game, ranking No. 28 in the country.
Owls guard Leland Walker leads the team with five assists per game. Against Florida International, the junior dished a season-high 12 assists in an 88-77 victory that sparked the season turnaround.
There isn’t one true primary scoring option for the Owls. The top eight scorers all average between 8-to-13 points, meaning anyone can catch fire on any given night for Florida Atlantic.
