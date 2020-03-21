Spartan Nation
Answering Your Michigan State Basketball Questions Emails Post-Season

Hondo S. Carpenter

Answering Your Michigan State Basketball Questions and Emails...

Hondo, who do you predict will be the next player to commit to Michigan State? Maria Clarke

Karim Mane.

Hondo, do you think Foster Loyer will transfer? Thank you, Kyle Wright

That is a question I get asked all the time. He doesn’t hate it at MSU. He is loved by his team and coaches, but if he wants to play more, he has a lot to work on for Izzo to give him the minutes. I don’t have a read either way.

Hondo do you believe MBJ can and will become great? Gregory Nichol

He can, but he must dive headfirst into getting stronger and developing better stamina. If he does, he is an NBA prospect. If he doesn’t he will continue the way he is. Great kid with the potential to be a dominant player.

Hondo, do you think Xavier Tillman will go pro? Kurt C.

He loves it at MSU. But, if he gets a first-round grade from the NBA when he is evaluated I have zero doubts that he goes.

Hondo, what player, of those returning, will have the biggest year next season? Mike Burns

Mark “Rocket” Watts is the next Spartan super-star. Talking to NBA people, many think if he improves next year the same way he did this year, he will be a first-round pick next season.

Hondo, how much longer will Tom Izzo coach in your opinion? Meg Thompson

I think three more years for sure. He won’t leave until Steven graduates.

Hondo, will Emoni Bates end up a Spartan? Tony Thomas

If he reclassifies for the 2021 class, yes. If he stays a 2022, no. Many believe in the NBA (that I speak to) that by the 2022 class the rules will change and players can go right to the NBA.

There you go, everyone. Another week of your MSU Basketball Q and A in the books. Make sure to send in your questions for next week. Simply email them to SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com and put weekly Q and A Basketball in the subject line. Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

