By the Numbers: Where Michigan State Ranks Among Big Ten
The Michigan State Spartans couldn't have asked for a better way to start their young season. Sitting with a 4-1 record and with seemingly all players contributing to the team in some way, MSU is in a good spot in the Big Ten standings.
Here is how the Spartans rank throughout the Big Ten in certain categories.
MSU currently sits in third place among the Big Ten conference in rebounds per game. They are averaging 41.6 in the five games played and are only trailing the Maryland Terrapins and the Illinois Fighting Illini. Jaxon Kohler leads MSU with 8.0 rebounds per game, yet ranks eighth in the conference.
MSU cracks the top ten in Big Ten's offensive leaders in points per game. MSU sits sixth in the Big Ten, averaging 83.0 points per game. Senior guard Jaden Akins is leading MSU with the most points, averaging 14.6 per game. Akins sits 23rd out of all Big Ten scoring leaders.
Opponents have scored, on average, through the five games played 68.2 points against MSU, landing them at spot 13 on the rankings.
MSU's field goal percentage is a shot in their game. With only a 46.3 field goal percentage, MSU ranks 13th in the conference. The shooting has been a troublesome issue for Coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans this season but has improved in each game, given they average around 80-plus points a game.
MSU has been outscoring their opponents by 14.7 points per game. While the margin is high enough to land it victories over its opponents, it does not land it high within the Big Ten. MSU sits 12th in the conference in point differentials.
The Spartans do not find themselves in the top 10 for blocks per game; they sit 10th with 4.4. Senior center Szymon Zapala and junior guard Tre Holloman lead the team in blocks this season so far, with 0.8 each. The 0.8 blocks, though, do not rank them high individually throughout the conference, where they are tied for 22nd.
While the season is still young for each team, MSU needs to be able to keep its pace in offensive and defensive categories if it wants to be successful when conference games begin.
