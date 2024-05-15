Former Michigan State Forward Miles Bridges in NBA Free Agency, Could Return to Home State
Former Michigan State forward and current Charlotte Hornet, Miles Bridges, has recently become a free agent.
Bridges has drawn interest from an array of teams, including the Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz and Hornets, according to USA TODAY NBA insider Michael Scotto. Charlotte is looking to re-sign Bridges to another big deal to ensure he doesn't go to another team. With the struggles that the Pistons have been dealing with, Bridges would be a perfect addition to help out the team.
Cade Cunningham is a great point guard, and with a forward like Bridges, they could start to do some damage and climb the ranks. Not to mention, the Pistons have the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft and can get a good pickup.
Bridges is a Michigan native who could potentially be back home if he were to sign a deal with the Pistons. Detroit could go into the draft with up to $60 million in cap space. As of now, it has a bit of money being dragged around that it needs to cut off.
Bridges is at the top of the Pistons' wish list, along with Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris. It is safe to say that the Spartans are in dire need at every position, and with a player like Bridges, he can pretty much cover the whole court. He has the athleticism of a guard with the size of a forward and the mentality of a big man.
There is no doubt that the Pistons can improve drastically with Bridges in the center of the lineup next season. He averaged 21 points per game (33rd), 7.3 rebounds per game (31st) and 3.3 assists per game (83rd. Bridges puts up good numbers, and paired with Cunningham and whoever the Pistons select in the first round this year, Detroit could cause some trouble.
The future could be bright for Detroit if it can make this power move in the offseason and dominate the draft.
Bridges played two seasons at Michigan State, where he averaged 17.0 points per game, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in that span. He was named the Big Ten Rookie of the Year for the 2016-17 season and was a second-team consensus All-American the following year.
