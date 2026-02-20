LaMelo Ball Addresses Traffic Accident After Hornets’ Loss to Rockets

LaMelo Ball was involved in a traffic accident on Thursday that resulted in his Hummer losing a wheel. Later that night, he started the Hornets' home game against the Rockets. Ball played 31 minutes for Charlotte and shot 5-of-14 from the field for 11 points in a loss to Houston.

After the game, Ball spoke with the media and was asked about the crash. His responses were short and it sounded like someone from Hornets public relations said that was enough. Ball made a quick exit.

LaMelo Ball on his car crash:



"I seen her get straight out of the car. I'm just alive and blessed. God is great" pic.twitter.com/Rtrdl7JYTW — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 20, 2026

Ball said he saw the driver of the other vehicle get "straight out the car," which you can see in one of the angles of the incident. Asked to put into words how emotional it was to go through that and then play the game, Ball said, “I'm just alive and blessed. God is great, like I said.”

Hopefully, the driver of the other car was in as good a shape as Ball following the crash.

The Hornets play at home again Friday night against the Cavaliers before heading out on a three-game road trip.

