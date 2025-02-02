Former Michigan State Guard Returns From Injury
Former Michigan State guard Gary Harris returned to action for the Orlando Magic after missing 13 games with a hamstring injury.
After missing a month of play, Harris took it slow, playing just 13 minutes off the bench and scoring three points in the Magic's 119-90 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.
The 11-year veteran has been dealing with an injured hamstring all season. Harris has been unable to sustain a significant stretch of healthy basketball, which is unfortunate for a player who can provide steady production from the bench.
His scoring numbers have continued to decrease as the former Spartan ages. In 2017-18, the guard averaged 17.5 points per game as a starter for the Denver Nuggets. This season, the 30-year-old is only averaging four points per game.
The Magic desperately need more offense. They rank dead last in offensive efficiency in the NBA this season. Orlando is a defensive-minded team, but its elite defense has struggled to keep the team above water due to the lackluster production on offense.
The injury bug has been devastating to the Magic. Orlando has had to deal with their top three players, forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner and guard Jalen Suggs, all missing significant time.
Typically, role players will be able to step up and fill in for short stints, but even Orlando's bench has been ravaged by injuries. The Magic have missed Harris’ veteran leadership as well as center Mo Wagner’s energy, as the Michigan alum was diagnosed with a torn ACL and will be out for the remainder of the regular season.
These injuries have put them down in the Eastern Conference standings. The Magic were supposed to build on their success from last year, but now they are 24-25 and hanging on to a play-in spot as the No. 8 seed.
But there is hope for Orlando; Banchero and Wagner have returned to the court, and paired with the return of Harris, there is a good chance that the Magic can go on a run. They are only .5 games back from the Detroit Pistons, who hold the No. 6 seed in the East, which would secure a first round matchup.
