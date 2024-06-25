Former Michigan State Men's Basketball Star Was Mentioned in Potential Ben Simmons Trade
Former Michigan State men's basketball forward Miles Bridges' success at the college level has translated well to the pros.
The former Spartan comes off his fifth (active) season with the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, with whom he has averaged 14.8 points per game, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 360 games so far.
It was recently revealed that the star Hornet was considered a piece in a potential trade prior to the trade deadline last season.
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, there had been negotiation talks between Charlotte and the Brooklyn Nets about a potential Bridges trade that would have sent three-time all-star Ben Simmons to the Hornets.
Per Fischer, "Charlotte already conducted its business at February’s trade deadline as a clear rebuilding seller. The Hornets have the impending free agency of forward Miles Bridges to sort through now. And while Bridges could command upward of $30 million, sources said, the Hornets are also believed to be open to parting with Bridges by way of sign-and-trade, should a productive opportunity present itself. Charlotte, sources said, held conversations with Brooklyn about swapping Bridges in a package that would have brought Ben Simmons to the Hornets in February. Sacramento was another team that inquired about Bridges at the deadline, sources said."
Bridges played two seasons at Michigan State before declaring for the NBA Draft in 2018 One of the top recruits in Spartan history, Bridges averaged 21.5 points per game, 9.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 62 games during his brief career with Michigan State. In his final season, he was named to the All-Big Ten First Team and was a consensus second-team All-America honoree.
