Former Michigan State Star, NBA Champ Demoted to G-League
The Boston Celtics announced that former Michigan State big-man Xavier Tillman would be heading down to the Celtics' G-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, on Monday.
Tillman started the season in the rotation for Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, playing at least 15 minutes in the first four games of the season. After that, his minutes became spotty, receiving multiple DNPs despite being healthy.
The Celtics entered the season with a void at the center position that Tillman was expected to step up and fill. The absence of strech-forward Kristaps Porzingis due to injury and veteran Al Horford playing fewer minutes to preserve his health opened up minutes in the rotation.
However, Tillman has been overlooked due to the emergence of seven-footer Neemias Queta. The Celtics favor Queta due to his advanced stats on the defensive end and elite rim-portection ability.
Tillman isn't expected to be in Maine long; he will be assisting Porzingis in his rehab for his foot injury with the Red Claws before returning by the end of 2024.
Tillman was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings but later dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies on draft night. He played 207 games over four seasons for the Grizzlies before being traded to the Celtics at the trade deadline last season.
With the Celtics, Tillman took a lesser role, playing fewer minutes than in Memphis, but he did contribute to the team's success as the Celtics were 16-4 in games that Tillman played in down the stretch of the 2023-24 regular season.
Tillman's sacrifice paid off as he won his first championship with Boston, defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games. The 25-year-old is the ninth player from Michigan State to win a championship and the latest of many Spartan alumni to win an NBA Finals.
This offseason, Tillman re-signed with the Celtics, inking a new two-year deal for the league minimum at $2.3 million AAV.
This September, Tillman returned to East Lansing during the Michigan State men's basketball's "Grind Week" and was recognized as an NBA champion with a new addition to the NBA Champions wall at the Breslin Center.
Tillman was a key member of the last Spartans team to make a Final Four in 2019. He averaged 8.7 points per game in his three seasons at Michigan State.
