Former Michigan State Star on an NBA Scoring Spurt
Have you been watching Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges lately?
The former Michigan State star has been on an absolute tear, racking up five straight games of over 20 points and posting terrific efficiency in the process.
During this current stretch, Bridges is averaging 22.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game on 52.6/50.0/93.3 shooting splits.
For someone who is not known for his impressive shot selection or efficiency, that is fantastic. Heck, it's fantastic for any player.
On the season as a whole, Bridges is registering 18.6 points, 7.5 boards and 3.6 assists over 31.5 minutes a night while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor, 31.8 percent from three-point range and 88.9 percent from the free-throw line.
Those numbers overall are obviously less impressive, but Bridges was battling injuries earlier in the year, and it's only fair to note that the Hornets were terrible in general.
But lately, Charlotte is finding its groove along with Bridges, having won four of its last five contests.
Bridges could very well be a trade candidate with the Feb. 6 deadline looming. There is no doubt that some contending teams would be interested in adding him, as his ability to regularly create his own shot has significant value regardless of his rather shoddy efficiency.
Remember: guys like Jamal Crawford and Marcus Morris always managed to find a home throughout their primes thanks to their microwave scoring ability, and in the case of Morris, his ability to defend multiple positions was also a major selling point.
The same can be said for Bridges, who stands 6-foot-7, 225 pounds and possesses the tools to guard a variety of different players on the court.
Of course, there is also the possibility that the Hornets hold on to him and make him a part of their future. They did sign him to an extension last summer, after all, so they may be reluctant to move the 26-year-old, even if selling high on him now might be the smartest course of action.
We'll see if Bridges can continue this torrid shooting as the second half of the NBA season nears.
