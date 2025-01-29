Former Michigan State Star Should Break Out in 2025 NFL Season
The Buffalo Bills' season is over after yet another playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which means that Keon Coleman's rookie campaign has concluded.
It was an interesting season for Coleman, to say the least.
The former Michigan State Spartans star played in 13 games and caught 29 passes for 556 yards and four touchdowns, averaging an impressive 19.2 yards per catch.
Obviously, Coleman has big-play ability, but he was rather inconsistent in 2024, which is to be expected from a first-year wide receiver.
But heading into 2025, one thing is for sure: Coleman needs more touches and could represent a breakout candidate.
The 21-year-old was a part of a Bills receiving corps that included Khalil Shakir, Amari Cooper, Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins this season. Not only that, but Buffalo had tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox.
Things could open up for Coleman next season, as Cooper and Hollins are slated to hit free agency, and you have to think that the Bills will favor Coleman over Samuel, who was a fairly significant disappointment for the club in 2024.
Coleman was an early second-round pick for a reason: he stands 6-foot-4 and possesses terrific athleticism. He enjoyed a rather productive two-year run over his last couple of seasons in college, hauling in 58 receptions for 798 yards and seven scores during his last year at Michigan State.
The Opelousas, La. native then transferred to Florida State for the 2023 campaign, snaring 50 balls for 658 yards while reaching the end zone 11 times.
He showed significant flashes of his potential during his first NFL season, like in Week 7 when he logged four catches for 125 yards in a win over the Tennessee Titans.
The problem for Coleman is that the four games he missed due to injury between Weeks 10 and 14 really set him back. He returned in Week 15 and amassed just seven grabs over the last four games of the regular season and posted three receptions in three playoff games.
But next season, the youngster will be returning healthy, and he should be able to make some noise as a top option in Buffalo's offense.
