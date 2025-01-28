Former Spartan WR Wraps Up NFL Rookie Season
Former Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Keon Coleman has officially completed his first season in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills. As a highly drafted rookie, his production this season was quite impressive within one of the most dominant offensive units in the league.
Coleman's season came to an end on Sunday night as the Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 32-29, in the AFC Championship Game. The former Spartan was one playoff win away from reaching a Super Bowl in his first professional season. His success this season cannot go unnoticed.
The Bills finished with a 13-4 record with Coleman being the team's second-highest pass catcher in terms of receiving yards. In 13 regular season games, Coleman earned 29 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns. He posted a career-high 125 receiving yards in Week 5 against the Titans.
What makes Coleman's production even more impressive is the fact that he was posting strong numbers within a top-five offense in the NFL. The Bills finished the year inside the top five in yards per game (372.7), rushing yards per game (168) and average points per contest (29.0).
The recent second-round draft pick did miss four games this season with a wrist injury that sidelined Coleman for four games in the middle of the year. He would make a strong recovery and play the final seven games of the season. It should not be a lingering injury that plagues him in the future.
Despite a strong regular season, Coleman's involvement in the playoffs was very limited. In three total postseason games, he earned just three receptions on eight total targets with 22 receiving yards. It was his first taste of playoff football in the NFL as he looks to bounce back next season.
There is significant upside to Coleman's game and he will be expected to make an even bigger impact next year with the Bills. He is signed to a four-year deal that will keep him in Buffalo through the 2027 season. Coleman's performance over the next few seasons will determine his extended future in the league.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.