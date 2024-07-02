Former MSU Basketball Star Earns Extension With Orlando Magic
Former Michigan State men's basketball standout Gary Harris has secured his future with the NBA's Orlando Magic,
According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Harris agreed to a two-year $14 million deal with the Magic.
It's a contract extension that underscores his value to the team. Harris, known for his defensive prowess and sharpshooting skills, brings a wealth of experience and basketball IQ to the Magic roster.
Harris, originally drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2014 and then traded to the Denver Nuggets on draft night, quickly made a name for himself as a reliable shooting guard in the NBA. His ability to read the game and make intelligent plays on both ends of the court has been a hallmark of his career. Now, with this new extension, Harris is poised to contribute significantly, not just with his scoring ability but also with his leadership and understanding of the game.
One of Harris' greatest assets is his driving prowess. He has consistently maintained a respectable three-point shooting percentage throughout his career, making him a threat from beyond the arc. This ability to stretch the floor and knock down shots from long range will continue to provide spacing for the Magic's offense, opening up opportunities for their other players and making it harder for opponents to defend against.
Furthermore, Harris' defensive skills cannot be overlooked. His tenacity and ability to guard multiple positions will continue to bolster the Magic's perimeter defense, a crucial aspect of modern NBA play. His experience in high-pressure situations, including playoff runs with the Nuggets, will also be invaluable to a young Magic team looking to establish itself as a competitive force in the Eastern Conference.
As the Magic continue to build for the future, securing Harris with a contract extension not only ensures stability but also reinforces their commitment to developing a competitive roster. With Harris's basketball IQ, shooting ability, defensive prowess, and leadership qualities, the Magic are well-positioned to make strides in the upcoming seasons, aiming to build off last season's postseason trip and potentially make deeper playoff runs.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.