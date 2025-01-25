Former Spartan Displays Excellent Skills in Big Win
Former Michigan State Spartan Jaren Jackson Jr. put on a stellar performance in the Memphis Grizzlies' 139-126 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.
Jackson’s all-around play was pivotal in leading Memphis to the win, contributing 29 points, five rebounds and seven assists. It was one of those games where Jackson displayed the full breadth of his skillset, combining offensive efficiency, defensive prowess, and playmaking to help his team secure a crucial victory.
Jackson’s 29 points came on an impressive shooting display. He was efficient from the field, showcasing his ability to score both inside and outside. Whether it was hitting mid-range jumpers, finishing at the rim, or knocking down a couple of 3-pointers, Jackson's scoring kept the Pelicans' defense on their heels throughout the game. His offensive versatility was on full display, as he can score in so many different ways, making him a matchup nightmare for opponents.
What stood out even more was his impact beyond just scoring. The seven assists Jackson logged were a testament to his growing playmaking ability. Known more for his defensive presence and scoring, his passing in this game demonstrated his development into a more well-rounded player. Jackson made timely passes, finding teammates in great positions to score, especially in transition or on secondary breaks. This ability to facilitate added another dimension to his game, making the Grizzlies’ offense even more difficult to contain.
Defensively, Jackson remained a force. Though the Grizzlies gave up 126 points, Jackson's shot-blocking presence was still noticeable, especially around the rim. As one of the league’s premier defenders, he altered several Pelicans’ shots and was always a presence on the boards. While his five rebounds might not jump off the page, they were timely and helped Memphis establish control of the game when it mattered most.
In what was a high-scoring affair, Jackson’s balanced performance was key to the Grizzlies' success. His ability to impact the game in multiple facets — scoring, passing and defending — was critical in a game that required offensive firepower and defensive stops. With performances like this, Jackson continues to solidify his reputation as one of the rising stars in the NBA, showing that he can lead a team on both ends of the floor. The Grizzlies will look to build on this momentum as the season progresses, and Jackson's continued growth will be central to their hopes for success.
