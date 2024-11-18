Former Spartan Turns in Huge Showing Off the Bench For New Team
Former Michigan State guard Tyson Walker had a standout performance for the Texas Legends in the G League on Friday, delivering a scintillating 35-point outing off the bench.
Walker, who had a solid career at MSU, showcased his scoring prowess in a game that saw him shoot with impressive efficiency. He finished the night shooting 14-of-17 from the field and an incredible 6-8 from beyond the arc, leading the Legends to a crucial win.
Walker’s shooting display was nothing short of spectacular, as he displayed a deep and varied offensive skill set. His 6-8 performance from three-point range demonstrated his ability to stretch the floor, while his 14-of-17 mark from the field highlighted his effective finishing inside.
Walker's ability to score efficiently from all areas of the court, including hitting mid-range jumpers and finishing with poise around the rim, proved why he's one of the most exciting young guards in the G League.
Offensively, Walker was an explosive spark for the Legends coming off the bench, providing an instant offensive boost when the team needed it most. His ability to get hot in a hurry, knocking down shot after shot, was a big reason for Texas's offensive rhythm throughout the game. His knack for getting into scoring positions, whether it was pulling up for jumpers or driving to the basket, kept defenders on their heels and allowed him to get clean looks.
Walker's performance was a reminder of the skill set that made him a standout at Michigan State. He spent three seasons with the Spartans, where he was known for his ability to control the tempo and score efficiently. His time at Michigan State honed his ability to be a versatile guard with deep range and the ability to make big plays in clutch moments.
Friday's game with the Legends was an extension of that potential, showcasing what he could bring to the table in a professional setting.
The G League is a proving ground for many players trying to make it to the NBA, and Tyson Walker has certainly put the league on notice with this performance. If he can continue to shoot with this kind of efficiency and consistency, it won’t be long before NBA teams take a serious look at the former Spartan, who’s clearly ready to make an impact at the next level.
