Former Spartans Star Improving Massive Aspect of His Game
Former Michigan State Spartans standout Max Christie began the 2024-25 NBA campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers and was showing significant progress in his third season.
Not only was Christie improving, but he was given a spot in the Lakers' starting lineup and was actually flourishing in his new role.
However, at the NBA trade deadline, Los Angeles dealt Christie to the Dallas Mavericks as part of a package that sent superstar Luka Doncic back to the Lakers.
Well, Christie has been thriving since joining the Mavericks, and he is taking major strides in a critical part of his game in the process: free-throw shooting.
This is something the 22-year-old was displaying flashes of throughout the season, like in the month of December when he attempted 38 free throws in 13 games.
Is that an eye-popping number? No, but it did mark improvement for Christie, and he has showed signs of taking that to another level in Dallas, like when he got to the charity stripe 10 times during the Mavericks' recent win over the Houston Rockets.
Considering that Christie is a very good perimeter shooter and needs to start expanding the rest of his offensive repertoire, the fact that he is getting better at drawing contact and getting to the foul line is a massive plus.
We all knew that Christie had talent at Michigan State. During his lone season with the Spartans in 2021-22, he posted 9.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. His efficiency wasn't the best, but the potential was obviously there.
The Arlington Heights, Illinois native probably should have stayed at East Lansing for an extra year, but he decided to declare for the NBA Draft that ensuing offseason and was selected by Los Angeles in the second round.
As a result, Christie experienced some serious growing pains early on, but it appears that his decision has paid off.
Christie isn't just aiming to be a nice 3-and-D player; he is clearly dedicated to developing his craft and possibly turning into a legitimate star.
If he can continue cultivating his all-around offensive game, he could end up being a massive steal for the Mavericks.
