Former Michigan State Star Thrives in First Game With New Team
In what was his first game with his new team, Dallas Mavericks guard and former Michigan State star Max Christie didn't miss a beat, providing 23 points off the bench in the Mavericks’ 116-105 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday.
Christie was assertive, getting to the free-throw line a career-high 10 times, making nine of his attempts. He has also been red-hot from three-point range, making 80 percent of his 3s against the Rockets after making all four three-point attempts against the Philadelphia 76ers in his Mavericks debut.
This was the first game we saw the new-look Mavericks at full strength after the Luka Doncic trade, with Dallas forward Anthony Davis returning from injury. Davis was stellar in his debut, scoring a team-high 26 points and 16 rebounds.
Christie has been playing like a top-five player on the roster in his short time in Dallas. However, it will be hard for the former Michigan State star to break into the starting five because of the Mavericks' veteran backcourt and Davis’ wishes to play alongside another center. Then again, Davis will now be missing multiple weeks due to injury, which could allow for Christie to be called upon to carry some of the scoring load.
Christie’s development has been noticeable in his third season in the NBA. He only averaged 18 minutes per game and 3.6 points per game in the first month of the season but has progressed every month since. This month, Christie has averaged 17 points per game while playing over 30 minutes per game.
If Christie can sustain this level of play while coming off the bench, he could make a late charge for the Sixth Man of the Year award.
Dallas is currently the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference at 28-25 and will need to make a push to avoid the Play-In Tournament. It is only two games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves, who hold the No. 6 seed with a record of 30-23.
The Mavericks are focusing on their future core, surrounded by veterans Davis, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson, three former all-stars with championship experience. However, all three stars are over the age of 30 and have had significant injuries in the past.
With losing the future of the franchise in Doncic, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison can also build for the future with Christie, who celebrates his 22nd birthday on Monday. Alongside second-year center Dereck Lively, who was a key contributor during the Mavericks' Finals run last season.
