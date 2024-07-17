Freshman G Kur Teng on Michigan State: 'It's Better Than I Could Imagine'
Freshman guard Kur Teng made a big decision leaving his home in Massachusetts and coming over to Michigan State, a roughly 900-mile drive from home.
But the Spartans stood out to the four-star recruit, who chose Michigan State over schools like Auburn, Iowa, Miami (FL), Seton Hall and Rutgers.
“It was really like a family-oriented program," Teng told me at the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday. "Like coaches, everybody is close. When I went on my visits, the team took me in, it was just perfect."
Teng couldn't point out just one specific person who welcomed him in, as everyone embraced the incoming freshman during his visits and upon his arrival in East Lansing.
“Everybody, for real," Teng said. "That’s really the point. That’s what I mean by it’s like a family, but I was really with Jeremy Fears, Tre Holloman, Gehrig [Normand], Jax [Jaxon Kohler], everybody, everybody. Book [Xavier Booker], Coen [Carr].”
Michigan State, as a whole, has left Teng with a strong first impression during his first offseason with the program.
“Yeah, I mean, it’s Michigan State," Teng said. "So, I mean everything, it’s better than I could imagine."
Teng was ranked the No. 1 class of 2024 prospect in the state of Massachusetts, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, the No. 9 shooting guard in his class and the No. 52 overall class of 2024 prospect.
Teng has already been earning praise this summer. His teammate, Spartan point guard Tre Holloman,
"Kur can shoot it, he can defend, so I think that's going to be the most slept-on part about his game," Holloman said at the Moneyball Pro-Am earlier this month.
Teng has turned in some strong performances at the Moneyball Pro-Am so far. In Week 1, he posted 15 points on opening night, followed by a 22-point outing that Thursday.
Last week, Teng recorded a 19- and 18-point game, respectively.
Teng probably won't get a whole lot of playing time in his first season with the Spartans, but he can surely be a solid role player who comes off the bench and contributes with his defense and shooting.
