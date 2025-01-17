Freshman Phenoms to Clash in Illinois vs. Michigan State
The Big Ten has had stellar performances from freshman standouts this season. When the No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini visit the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans on Sunday, two potential Big Ten Freshman of the Year contenders will face off.
Michigan State freshman Jase Richardson has burst on the scene in his debut season as a Spartan. The son of MSU legend Jason Richardson has averaged 9.6 points per game and has been the Spartans' second-leading scorer.
Richardson has been the leader of Michigan State’s bench unit, which has scored the most points in the entire conference. The freshman guard’s emergence has been a key factor in the Spartans’ 10-game win streak and their vault to the top of the Big Ten standings.
Illinois freshman guard Kasparas Jakucionis has been a bright spot for Illinois. He is a super efficient scoring threat poised for a future in the NBA. In Bleacher Report's most recent NBA mock draft, Jakucionis was slated to be selected with the No. 5 pick.
Even though Jakucionis is a freshman, don’t expect him to be affected by the atmosphere of the Izzone at the Breslin Center. He averages 19.1 points per game in road games this season, which is three points higher than his season average.
Jakucionis isn’t just the scoring engine for the Fighting Illini, he is also a key distributor, averaging five assists per game. This is the key aspect of the Lithuanian native’s game that sets him above Richardson and all other freshmen in the Big Ten as he is one of the best all-around players in the conference.
Other “Diaper Dandies” that will compete for Big Ten Freshman of the Year include the Rutgers duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey Jr. Another newcomer is Maryland forward Derik Queen, who averages 16 points and eight rebounds per game.
Whoever wins Big Ten Freshman of the Year will most likely not have a path to National Freshman of the Year, as that award will probably go to Duke forward Cooper Flagg, who has been the consensus No. 1 prospect for the 2025 NBA Draft.
