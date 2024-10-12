Future Hall of Famer Applauds Breslin Center, Michigan State
The Breslin Center is one of the most respected atmphspheres in all of college basketball.
The home of Michigan State basketball has been one of the toughest places for opponents to play since its opening in 1989. For the home team, it has served as an extreme advantage, whether it be its iconic student section or the timeless support from fans and alumni.
On Tuesday, Michigan State basketball alum Mat Ishbia got to share the experience he's known and loved since his years of collegiate play in the early 2000s with his NBA team, the Phoenix Suns, which he became owner of in 2023.
It was a new experience for Suns star and future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant, who played the Spartans in his lone season at Texas but never in the Breslin Center.
"It was amazing," Durant said, via Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. "Always good coming back, playing in a college atmosphere, college town. They love NBA basketball, too, but don't get to see a lot of it. So, it's definitely good to get up here. My first time in East Lansing, so it was good we came up here and left a good impression."
Durant faced Michigan State in just the third game of his brief college career. The Spartans met the No. 19 Longhorns at Madison Square Garden in November 2006. Durant led all scorers with 21 points in a losing effort as Michigan State narrowly upset Texas, 63-61.
Spartan legend Drew Neitzel scored the game-winner with just 2.4 seconds left on the clock. Michigan State got the stop and would leave the basketball mecca with a momentous victory.
The Suns' blockbuster trade for Durant was one of the first big moves under Ishbia's reign, having happened just days after he became owner.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo had applauded his former player following the trade.
“I told him [Ishbia] there’s nothing like starting out making a splash,” Izzo said. “I thought it was a great move.”
Durant won back-to-back NBA titles during his three active seasons with the Golden State Warriors. That followed his nine-year run with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who, as the Seattle Supersonics, drafted him with the second overall pick of the 2007 NBA Draft.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.