How Much Will Young Spartans Contribute This Season?
The Michigan State Spartans have firmly begun their campaign, winning their first two games. While coach Tom Izzo is entering his 30th season as head coach for MSU, he has got some young bucks under his wing looking to contribute all season long.
The Spartans have seven freshmen/redshirt freshmen on their roster this season, which is just less than half the roster. Those include Jeremy Fears Jr, Jesse McCulloch, Gehrig Normand, Jase Richardson, Kur Teng, Brennan Walton and Colin Walton.
In the two games this season, this group has been able to put up 40 points, which have all come from Fears (10), Richardson (22) and Teng (8).
Izzo has utilized the up-and-comers availability well so far in the games, giving most of them court time. If they have not yet played in a game, their time will come if injuries occur or more blowouts lead them to replace the starters.
Among the group, Fears will have the chance to learn from senior Jaden Akins. Akins has played all four years in his college career with MSU under Izzo and can bring a lot of experience to the court and pass it along to those who may step into his place after his tenure with MSU comes to a close.
Fears is already a starter on this team, playing 22 minutes in each of the Spartans' first two contests. He recorded eight assists in both, as well. While coming into the season with uncertainty regarding his quality of play after his injury last season, he has found a way to silence any doubters watching or within himself.
Richardson has also stepped up in a big way in his first two games at MSU, most recently showcasing his talent in MSU's 96-60 win over Niagra. In that game, Richardson dropped 12 points, had two rebounds and was successful on all three of his free throw chances.
A new wave of Spartan basketball is on the horizon, with certain young players already bringing their A-game and others waiting for the opportunity to showcase what they can bring to this team.
