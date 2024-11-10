MSU's Jaden Akins Sees Upcoming Matchup With Kansas Being Different From Last Meeting
Michigan State senior guard Jaden Akins was the only member of the Spartans' current roster to have faced Kansas the last time the two teams faced off in 2021.
It was the same event -- the State Farm Champions Classic. Michigan State was bested by the No. 3-ranked Jayhawks, 87-74.
Akins played 12 minutes in what was his first-ever collegiate game.
"I was kind of out there nervous a little bit," Akins said after Michigan State's win over Niagara on Thursday. "I mean, they beat us; they had a good team then, they had a couple pros on that team. But I feel like we'll be more prepared this time."
"You know they're a talented team, they're the No. 1 in the country. They got a lot of transfer pieces, but I've seen -- I know a lot of the players on that team just by watching basketball. So, I mean, it's going to be a good test for us, and we're going to be ready."
For Michigan State junior guard Tre Holloman, while he wasn't on that 2021 team, he has faced top-ranked teams before in his career as a Spartan, including his freshman season when Michigan State faced No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 4 Kentucky back-to-back. It took on No. 1 Purdue that season as well.
Holloman embraces the role of the underdog.
"They [Kansas] are No. 1 for a reason," Holloman said. "We got some new guys, so we're just going to come out there and play hard. We're going to wear them down."
Michigan State redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. doesn't have the same level of experience as the aforementioned veterans, but he is quite familiar with facing top-tier opponents, having been a part of the Spartans' meetings with teams like No. 9 Duke in last year's champions classic and No. 6 Baylor last season.
Fears sees Tuesday's matchup as a great opportunity for his team to see where it stands.
"This is great for us," he said. "Obviously, we've got a lot of new guys, we've got some transfers, we've got some freshmen, and then, everyone's coming in a new role. So, just being able to get this game just shows where we are and how far we are from the No. 1 team in the country. So, just being able to play a great team early like this really means a lot, and obviously, we're just going to build and keep getting better day by day, and after the game."
Tuesday's contest is set for 6:30 p.m. EST at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
