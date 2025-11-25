How to Watch, Listen to MSU Basketball's Game vs. East Carolina
Make sure you have another tab open in case your boss walks by. Michigan State, now ranked 11th in the country after Monday's AP Poll was released, is 5-0 and is readying for some daytime hoops against East Carolina (2-3).
All the details on how to watch the Spartans take on the Pirates on television or listen to it on the radio are below. This game is being held in Florida as part of the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
TV Details
Tip-off: 1 p.m. ET
Channel: FS2
Announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play); LaPhonso Ellis (analyst)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
SiriusXM: Channels 137 or 195 or on the SiriusXM app.
Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)
Learn About the Pirates
ECU is still trying to figure out what type of team it's going to be heading into Tuesday. The Pirates are 2-3, with their only wins coming at home against Georgia Southern by three and against Division II Elizabeth City State by just one. None of their losses have been pretty, either. East Carolina has lost to Richmond by 15 on the road, 25 against UNC Wilmington on the road, and to Charleston Southern by 12 at home.
Michael Schwartz is the head coach for ECU and is in his fourth season at his current post --- he enters with a perfectly split 52-52 overall record. Schwartz is also a former Division II basketball player who eventually transferred to Texas to play for Rick Barnes in the late '90s. Before he took the East Carolina job, Schwartz was one of Barnes' assistants at Tennessee.
This Pirate has two players who have especially stood out so far. East Carolina's best player, perhaps so far, is 6-foot-10 forward Giovanni Emejuru. He's averaging 17.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game so far.
Emejuru is one of college basketball's journeymen, as ECU is his fourth school in five years and his third in his last three. His first two years were spent at Sam Houston State, then one year at Siena and George Mason. He's also from Leicester, England.
The other East Carolina player to know is guard Jordan Riley, another fifth-year player. He's averaged 18.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game.
It will be critical for MSU to limit his ability to drive, since Riley is only a 22.9% career three-point shooter, and nearly 90% of the field goals Riley has attempted this season have been for two points.
