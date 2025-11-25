How to Watch, Listen to MSU Basketball's Game vs. East Carolina

Spartan Nation

Here are all the details Michigan State fans need to be able to view Tuesday's basketball game against the Pirates.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) defends an inbounds pass during a game against the Detroit Mercy Titans at the Breslin Center on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) defends an inbounds pass during a game against the Detroit Mercy Titans at the Breslin Center on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI
Make sure you have another tab open in case your boss walks by. Michigan State, now ranked 11th in the country after Monday's AP Poll was released, is 5-0 and is readying for some daytime hoops against East Carolina (2-3).

All the details on how to watch the Spartans take on the Pirates on television or listen to it on the radio are below. This game is being held in Florida as part of the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

TV Details

Jordan Scott
Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott looks to pass during a game against the Detroit Mercy Titans at the Breslin Center on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tip-off: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FS2

Announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play); LaPhonso Ellis (analyst)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State Spartans guard Trey Fort
Michigan State Spartans guard Trey Fort (9) screams as he gets introduced as a member of the starting lineup before a game against the Detroit Mercy Titans at the Breslin Center on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.

SiriusXM: Channels 137 or 195 or on the SiriusXM app.

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

Learn About the Pirates

Michael Schwartz
Dec 7, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates head coach Michael Schwartz directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

ECU is still trying to figure out what type of team it's going to be heading into Tuesday. The Pirates are 2-3, with their only wins coming at home against Georgia Southern by three and against Division II Elizabeth City State by just one. None of their losses have been pretty, either. East Carolina has lost to Richmond by 15 on the road, 25 against UNC Wilmington on the road, and to Charleston Southern by 12 at home.

Michael Schwartz is the head coach for ECU and is in his fourth season at his current post --- he enters with a perfectly split 52-52 overall record. Schwartz is also a former Division II basketball player who eventually transferred to Texas to play for Rick Barnes in the late '90s. Before he took the East Carolina job, Schwartz was one of Barnes' assistants at Tennessee.

This Pirate has two players who have especially stood out so far. East Carolina's best player, perhaps so far, is 6-foot-10 forward Giovanni Emejuru. He's averaging 17.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game so far.

Emejuru is one of college basketball's journeymen, as ECU is his fourth school in five years and his third in his last three. His first two years were spent at Sam Houston State, then one year at Siena and George Mason. He's also from Leicester, England.

The other East Carolina player to know is guard Jordan Riley, another fifth-year player. He's averaged 18.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game.

It will be critical for MSU to limit his ability to drive, since Riley is only a 22.9% career three-point shooter, and nearly 90% of the field goals Riley has attempted this season have been for two points.

Tom Izzo, Jeremy Fears Jr.
Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo (left) has a conversation with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (right) during a game against the San Jose State Spartans on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

