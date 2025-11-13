How to Watch, Listen To MSU Basketball's Game vs. San Jose State
No. 17 Michigan State (2-0) is headed into both a let-down spot and potentially playing a trap game on Thursday. San Jose State (0-2) is right in between games against No. 21 Arkansas and No. 9 Kentucky.
These are all the details on how to watch MSU's game on television or listen to it over the radio.
TV Info
Tip-Off: 6:30 p.m. ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play); Steve Smith (analyst)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
SiriusXM: Channels 106 or 195 or on the SiriusXM app.
Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)
Series History
Thursday will be the fourth all-time meeting between Michigan State and San Jose State, and the second time the two schools have faced off during the Tom Izzo era at MSU.
The last time it was Spartans vs. Spartans came back on Dec. 19, 2007, when Michigan State cruised to an 85-45 victory at the Breslin Center. Raymar Morgan and Durrell Summers led MSU with 16 points during that game, and Travis Walton had 10 assists to one turnover.
To help show the different era it was, the two teams combined to make three three-pointers the entire game. Michigan State's Drew Neitzel had two of them.
Both other meetings were in East Lansing, too. MSU took the first-ever matchup 82-68 back on Dec. 22, 1987, and won 88-61 on Dec. 29, 1989.
MSU's Season So Far
After being ranked No. 22 in the preseason AP Poll, Michigan State has made itself into a potential early riser after it defeated then-No. 14 Arkansas on Saturday. That victory propelled the Spartans up to No. 17 in the rankings; the Razorbacks are now No. 21.
That win improved MSU to 84-1 all-time while playing at the Breslin Center during November under Izzo, as well. The only loss is to James Madison on Nov. 6, 2023. San Jose State is a chance to reach 85-1, and is the second-to-last home game in November (Detroit Mercy on the 21st).
Michigan State did start the season shakily, though. During the season opener against Colgate, the Raiders tied the game briefly during the second half. MSU needed to go on a big run to create separation.
Alas, the Spartans won that one and the one after that. Now, they just cannot be caught looking ahead to their game against No. 9 Kentucky at Madison Square Garden in New York next Tuesday.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming game against San Jose State when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.