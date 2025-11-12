MSU's Izzo Details Next Steps for Team Following Arkansas Win
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo spoke to the press on Tuesday about what's next for his team after a big win over Arkansas and about the upcoming matchup with San Jose State on Thursday.
The Spartans are up to 17th in the national rankings and are 2-0. SJSU will enter the Breslin Center at 0-2, with road losses to Utah and UC Santa Barbara.
Even though the record isn't there, San Jose State is still a worthwhile opponent. SJSU's head coach is Tim Miles, who coached at Nebraska for seven seasons and knows what it's like to face Izzo. San Jose State is also a part of the Mountain West Conference, which KenPom considers to be the sixth-best conference out of 31.
Transcript
Q: When you got a chance to look back over the [Arkansas] game and the film, what was maybe the biggest surprise that you saw in your team's performance?
IZZO: Well, we hadn't been playing very good defense, and I thought we followed the game plan to the T. We didn't give up penetration. That was a pleasant surprise. We rebounded the hell out of the ball. That was a pleasant surprise.
Now, there was a negative surprise. We turned the ball over and didn't get back on defense at all. I think they got seven layups... and they still only shot 38%.
But it's one of those games, as I told John [Calipari] after, us going to UConn helped us, their first road game.
I put stock in the game. I don't put a lot of stock in the game. It's too early, but I saw some good things, and I saw some poor things, to be honest with you.
We worked hard on transition D, and we didn't do a very good job of that. I didn't do a very good job. I played Jeremy [Fears Jr.] to death, and I think he got tired at the end. So, we're going to work on that, too.
Q: Today was not letting what you guys accomplished on Saturday, and the kind of steps you take to not let it slip back.
IZZO: Yeah, it's almost embarrassing that we'd even talk about it. It's a fair question, but you win a game... I mean, there's banners hanging over there. We haven't done anything.
And some of these guys know what it's like to play in a Elite Eight and a Sweet 16. So, you know, is it a trap game? Well, of course. You got Arkansas on one side and Kentucky on the other. That's a trap game no matter what you're playing.
But at the same time, you know, they're well-coached. Coach [Tim Miles] was in the Big Ten, so he knows us pretty well, and we've got to play better.
