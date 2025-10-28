How to Watch, Listen to MSU Basketball's Exhibition Game at UConn
Michigan State basketball is readying for its second and final exhibition before the 2025-26 season officially begins. The 22nd-ranked Spartans are taking on No. 4 Connecticut in Storrs.
This will also be UConn's second exhibition game, the first being a 71-52 victory over Boston College back on Oct. 13.
MSU's first official game is on Monday, Nov. 3, against Colgate in East Lansing (7 p.m. ET, B1G+).
As for this game, here are the best ways for Spartan fans to watch.
TV/Streaming Info
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: WFSB (only available in Hartford-New Haven market in Connecticut)
Streaming: UCONN+ ($7.99 one-time fee to view, best option for most MSU fans)
Announcers: Randy Brochu (play-by-play), Chris Smith (analyst)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (analyst), Zach Surdenik (host)
First Exhibition vs. Bowling Green
Michigan State's first live action against another opponent finished with a 75-66 victory over Bowling Green last Thursday.
As the mere nine-point difference kind of indicates, the game was actually pretty close for a good bit. BGSU had the game tied at 57 with just 10 minutes to go in the game. Just like last year's regular season meeting against the Falcons, where MSU trailed for much of the game, the Spartans used a late run to pull away.
After Bowling Green had tied the game, Michigan State reeled off a 17-4 run, which gave the Spartans their largest lead of the night. MSU held on from there to avoid any sort of exhibition upset.
The top performer for Michigan State was probably junior forward Coen Carr. He had 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting, five rebounds, four assists, and five blocks.
Senior forward Jaxon Kohler also had a double-double, pulling in 10 rebounds and scoring 15 points.
Redshirt sophomore point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. also had a nice day, scoring 12 points, nine rebounds, and getting two steals.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming exhibition against UConn when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.