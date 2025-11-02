How MSU Can Avoid Another Embarrassing Mid-Major Upset
The Michigan State Spartans were projected to be one of the best teams in the country in the 2023-24 season.
MSU was the No. 4 team in the nation when the James Madison Dukes came to the Breslin Center. Spartan fans did not think much of it, but JMU took control of the game and pulled off the first upset of that college basketball season.
That game was a bad omen for how the rest of the season went for Tom Izzo’s team, as the Spartans snuck into the NCAA Tournament and got bounced in the second round. The Spartans are looking to avoid that same start this season.
How can the Spartans escape an upset against another mid-major team, as the Colgate Raiders come to East Lansing? Let’s break down how the team can get a victory in the season opener.
Avoiding an upset
Colgate is a good scoring team, so the Spartans, who should still be solid on the defensive end of the floor, will face a tough test. If MSU can slow this team down, it should have a good chance to hold off the upset-minded Raiders.
The Raiders struggled to defend anyone last season, allowing their opponents to score nearly 73 points per game. MSU must be better at scoring the ball than it was at times last season.
That falls squarely on the team’s top leaders, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Coen Carr. Neither player is a go-to scorer, but both saw their offensive games improve last season.
The team needs both those players to take another step as scorers, and if that happens, they should have no problem putting points on the board against Colgate.
The Raiders are not much of a threat in the post, as their top big man, Jeff Woodward, is no longer on the team. Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper should have big days down low for the Spartans.
MSU must be tougher than Colgate. James Madison was aggressive and shut down almost everything the Spartans wanted to do on the offensive end of the floor, which cannot happen again.
If it does, the Spartans will be sweating this game out late into the second half.
The Spartans are hoping to make another deep run in the tournament this season. An early-season upset against a mid-major team at home would not look good on the resume.
