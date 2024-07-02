Huge Implications in Recent News About Top Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Target
It's been a busy summer for Orchard Lake St. Mary's guard and top Michigan State men's basketball target, Trey McKenney. McKenney competed at the FIBA AmeriCup with the United States 18U National Team, and he was a standout. He and St. Mary's competed at the Midwest Live event in Ohio this past weekend, where Coach Tom Izzo was in attendance to watch the in-state phenom.
McKenney will be attending the elite CP3 (Chris Paul) basketball camp.
Amid all this chaos, McKenney has scheduled an official visit with Michigan State.
On3's Joe Tipton announced McKenney's tentative official visit schedule. McKenney scheduled visits to five schools so far, Michigan State, USC, Oregon, Notre Dame, and Creighton. He will be visiting the Spartans on October 4.
"Coach Izzo and Coach [Thomas Kelley], I’ve been talking with both of them forever," McKenney told Tipton. "So that relationship being there and being strong and them being the hometown school and they’re making that pitch to me. It’s pretty good."
The Spartans, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois have hosted McKenney on unofficial visits. He has been on official visits to Georgetown, Rutgers and TCU so far. McKenney told Tipton he is currently scheduling trips to Ohio State, Miami and UCLA, too.
Next to Niko Bundalo, a star forward from Ohio, McKenney is the top priority for Izzo in the 2025 class. McKenney has all the makings to be the next great in-state star for Izzo. He is from Flint, a noted hotbed for talent throughout Izzo's tenure, from the "Flintstones" to current NBA star Miles Bridges.
"Trey McKenney is a strong-framed guard. He has a sturdily-built base and a plus wingspan," On3's Jamie Shaw wrote in his scouting report of McKenney. "McKenney had great feel for the game. He is an adept, multi-level scorer. He has range that extends beyond the arc, he shoots with consistency and good balance. What he lacks in burst, he makes up for with pace."
The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is the No. 1 player in the class for Michigan, and the No. 16 player nationally, per 247Sports.
At the AmeriCup, McKenney finished second in scoring on Team USA, averaging 10.8 points. The team won gold.
