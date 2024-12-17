Is Michigan State a Legitimate Contender for Big Ten Title?
The Michigan State Spartans have started off their 2024-25 season on the right foot, creating a winning mindset while the young players continue learning the special parts of the game.
This team has looked cohesive as a group; the question is: can the Spartans claim another accolade under Coach Tom Izzo?
Izzo has been head coach of the Spartans since the 1995-96 season and has only cemented his name in Michigan State's legacy when looking at any of their sports programs. Over the now 30 years of coaching men who have developed into household NBA names, Izzo has collected 715 wins and counting.
The long-time Spartans head coach has only lost, up to this point, 297 games in over 1,000 games coached for MSU. Izzo knows more about winning than he does losing when it comes to looking at the success MSU has had under Izzo's leadership.
Izzo has led MSU to 10 Big Ten regular season titles in his career, and his team may be a legitimate contender to do so again.
Currently, MSU is averaging 82.3 points a game this season and has scored over 82 points in six of its eight wins. The team is also ranked fifth in the Big Ten for average points per game with 82.3.
MSU also ranks second among the Big Ten in average rebounds per game, with 41, sixth in points differential, outscoring their opponents by 14 points, and has allowed an average of 68 points per game from its opponents.
MSU has been a consistent team when looking at it so far this season, and while its recent opponents have not been having the best seasons early, the Spartans approach every opponent with the same intensity, with the mindset that they can defeat any team at any time.
Given his long history of coaching success, Izzo surely still has many tricks up his sleeve when it comes to finding victories. With MSU set to take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, Izzo and the rest of the players have the chance to show their viewership that this team should not be taken lightly.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.