Reflecting on Former Spartan's Tenure With the Lakers
Former Michigan State forward Max Christie wasn’t the marquee name in the blockbuster trade that sent All-NBA talent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package surrounded by Anthony Davis, Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick going to the Dallas Mavericks. But he is a significant piece that will be a part of the Mavericks' future.
However, Christie’s development with the Lakers has been an interesting storyline to follow over the years. Christie was drafted with the No. 35 pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. The highly recruited freshman was viewed as a project after declining to return for his sophomore season with Michigan State.
In his rookie year, Christie played early in the season, seeing the court in 41 games, averaging 12 minutes in those contests. Christie entered the NBA in a toxic atmosphere, surrounded by criticism towards future Hall of Fame guard Russell Westbrook and his inability to mesh with Davis and Lakers forward LeBron James.
The Lakers' front office shuffled around the roster at the trade deadline, shipping out Westbrook for wing depth in former Gonzaga star Rui Hachimura. With the addition of Hachimura, Christie’s minutes began to decrease. By the playoffs, the rookie was out of Lakers head coach Darvin Ham’s rotation.
In Christie’s sophomore season in Los Angeles, he earned more minutes and was consistently in the rotation, finding a role as a quality wing player who still had plenty of room to improve. Christie averaged 4.2 points per game, but the Lakers underachieved, getting eliminated by the Denver Nuggets for the second consecutive season.
In his third season, under Lakers' new head coach JJ Reddick, Christie began to thrive in his role off the bench. His minutes jumped from 16 per game to 25 while contributing 8 points per game.
The Lakers were beginning to find their stride, making a statement against the New York Knicks on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, right before the trade. That is why the NBA world was shocked that the Lakers would make such a major shake-up.
Even though it wasn’t an instant success, Christie became a valuable player by the end of his tenure with the Lakers. Valuable enough to be included in a trade for one of the best young players of the generation.
Christie could even be a part of the Mavericks starting lineup, as the reigning Western Conference champions are thin at the wing position.
