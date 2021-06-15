Michigan State Basketball: Draymond Green named to NBA All-Defensive First Team

Former Michigan State forward Draymond Green was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team on Monday.

East Lansing, Mich. – Former Michigan State Spartan Draymond Green added another accolade to his professional career on Monday.

The Saginaw native made the NBA All-Defensive First Team for the fourth time alongside Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), and Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks).

The Second Team features Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Matisse Thybulle (Philadelphia 76ers), and Kawhi Leonard (L.A. Clippers).

Green, who finished in third place in the Defensive Player of the Year voting, now owns six All-Defensive selections, including Second Team in 2018 and 2019.

The 6-foot-6 forward earned 80 votes for First Team and 16 votes for Second Team, meaning he was only left off four ballots.

The three-time NBA Champion departed Michigan State in 2012 after appearing in two Final Fours while becoming the NABC National Player of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year, and a Consensus first-team All-American in the same season.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1