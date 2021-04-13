Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks about Aaron Henry's decision to enter the 2021 NBA Draft.

EAST LANSING – Last August, Michigan State's Aaron Henry withdrew from the NBA Draft and returned to East Lansing for his junior season.

In doing so, he helped lead the Spartans past Illinois, Ohio State, and Michigan on the way to a 23rd consecutive NCAA tournament berth.

Henry said he plans to sign with an agent; however, players can now sign with NCAA-certified agents and still come back. But he's increased his draft stock and is likely to forego his senior year.

Below is a statement MSU head coach Tom Izzo released following Henry's decision to enter the 2021 draft.

"Aaron Henry making the decision to put his name in for the NBA Draft this year is not surprising and is something I fully support," said Izzo. "He and his family went through the exploration process last year and came away with a much better understanding of what he'd need to do in order to make the next step for his basketball career.

"Like every college player, Aaron had to go through many adjustments in his workout and practice schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the hurdles he had to go through, Aaron led our team in virtually every statistical category and, in our mind, was one of the best players in the Big Ten Conference. I know Aaron is determined to make this next step in his career, and I'm going to give him all the help that I can so that he can achieve his dreams.

"Aaron made great contributions to our team over the last three years, from a tremendous run in the NCAA Tournament on the way to the Final Four in 2019 to doing just about everything for us this year as we won some big games down the stretch and reached the postseason for the 23rd-straight year. We will miss him but can't wait to see his future."

