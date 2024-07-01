Michigan State Big Man Mocked to be First-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft
Xavier Booker is projected to have a much better second season with the Spartans, compared to last year. The 6-foot-11 center had high expectations entering the Michigan State men's basketball program after being a McDonald's All-American and a five-star recruit.
During his freshman season, Booker averaged 9 minutes per game and played in only 27 contests. He averaged just 3.7 points per game and 1.7 rebounds. Booker is now going to be entering his sophomore season with the Spartans and will look to rebound and become a star player under legendary coach Tom Izzo.
USA Today's Cydney Henderson and Jeff Zillgitt have Booker projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, landing at 22nd overall.
Next year should be a big year for Booker. Now that Malik Hall and Mady Sissoko are gone, he is expected to have a much bigger role in the frontcourt.
Booker is the best 3-point shooting big man on the team as he shot 33% from beyond the arc last season. He has been compared to former Michigan State center Jaren Jackson Jr. because of the style of play and also the physical attributes they both have.
While talking to Spartan Nation's Aidan Champion, Booker discussed what he is improving upon during the offseason.
"I've been working on a little bit of everything," the sophomore center said. "Obviously, in the weight room, getting stronger, I've been working on my game, working on my shot. Working on my post game a lot more, working on moves in the post and just being low and being physical in the post. And my ball handling, too."
Next year's NBA Draft is going to be much more stacked compared to this past draft, headlined by Cooper Flagg of Duke and Ace Bailey of Rutgers as the two top players who are perceived as franchise-caliber players.
f Booker can take a big leap next season, he can be a great player for any NBA team. A near 7-foot stretch-five who can handle the ball, shoot and play good defense translates well to the NBA.
