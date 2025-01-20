Michigan State Legend Fires Massive Shot at Chiefs
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has always been one to wear his emotions on his sleeve, and he has never been afraid to provide his opinion on a variety of topics.
That includes different sports.
Like many people around the country, Green is very invested in the NFL playoffs, and the field is thinning out with the Super Bowl right around the corner.
The Kansas City Chiefs are widely viewed as the favorites to win their third straight title, and they just advanced to the AFC Championship game after dispatching the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round.
Well, Green apparently doesn't think much of the Chiefs' chances of making NFL history by three-peating and said as much to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"Moneyline, book it, watch," the Michigan State Spartans legend said. "It is very hard to do, I can say that from experience. It is extremely hard to do. You have to stay healthy. You need every right break. And those breaks just do not always go your way. And like I said at the beginning of the season, they were just getting by, man. They just know how to win games. But in the playoffs that will catch you."
Of course, Green and the Warriors attempted to win three straight championships between 2017 and 2019, but an injury to Kevin Durant sabotaged their chances in the final season. That year, Golden State lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.
The difference is that the Chiefs have actually gotten healthier as the year has progressed, and they began playing even better football toward the end of the regular season (barring their Week 18 loss to the Denver Broncos when Patrick Mahomes and the starters rested).
Kansas City will be facing the Buffalo Bills for a berth in the Super Bowl next weekend, which will mark the fourth time the Chiefs will battle the Bills in the playoffs over the last six years. Mahomes and Co. have won each of the first three matchups.
Buffalo did beat Kansas City earlier this season and has looked dominant, so perhaps this will finally be the year the Chiefs fall.
But unlike Green, I certainly wouldn't "book it."
