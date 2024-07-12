Michigan State's Tom Izzo Emphasizing 'Accountability' This Offseason
Michigan State men's basketball is looking for its next go-to leader now that guards Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard and forward Malik Hall have moved on from the program.
Most would say that player needs to be Jaden Akins, and while he is ready to take on that role, for Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, that role doesn't need to be limited to one voice.
"Just leaders in the past -- I guess we haven't had a true leader," said Michigan State veteran point guard Tre Holloman after his game at the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday. "So, coach just wants us to be leaders. He doesn't just want one person to be a leader, he wants probably dang near the whole team to hold each other accountable."
Izzo's idea of a leader is different than some other coaches in college basketball. Holloman described what his legendary coach looks for in that role.
"Self-evaluating and just talking, not stop talking," the Spartan point guard said. "And just telling people what it looks like ... winning."
"Winning" at Michigan State means something different than it does for a lot of other programs in the sport. There's a higher standard, one that every Spartan needs to understand when they come to the program. Much of that is on the veterans to communicate.
"Just setting the tone early," Holloman said. "Telling them what it is, what it ain't, and just getting back to Spartan basketball."
Holloman is another player being looked to to take on that leadership role, especially as a third-year point guard.
"I'm the point guard, so I've got to run a team, make sure everything runs smoothly, make sure I'm the coach on the floor," Holloman said on Opening Night of the Moneyball Pro-Am last month.
Holloman averaged 5.7 points per game and 2.5 assists while playing in all 35 contests for Michigan State last season. He made two starts.
As upperclassmen, Akins, Holloman, Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler will be most responsible for leading this new-look Spartan squad. It will be on them to have this team ready to play Michigan State basketball this coming season.
