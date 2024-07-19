Michigan State Spartans in the NBA: Miles Bridges
Miles Bridges, the former Michigan State standout, has seamlessly transitioned from college a few years ago to becoming a vital player in the NBA. Entering his sixth season with the Charlotte Hornets, Bridges has steadily carved out a reputation as a dynamic forward with an impressive skill set and athleticism that commands attention on the court.
Drafted 12th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2018 and subsequently traded to the Hornets on draft night, Bridges has flourished under the Charlotte franchise. Known for his electrifying dunks and ability to score from anywhere on the floor, he has become a fan favorite and a cornerstone of the team's future.
Standing at 6-foot-7 with a robust build, Bridges possesses the physical tools to excel in the NBA. His athleticism allows him to drive to the basket with authority, finish through contact, and elevate for highlight-reel dunks that energize both his teammates and the crowd. Beyond his dunking prowess, Bridges has also developed a reliable outside shot, making him a versatile offensive threat.
Defensively, Bridges has shown improvement each season, using his athleticism to guard multiple positions effectively. His ability to switch onto smaller guards or handle larger forwards showcases his defensive versatility, a trait highly valued in the modern NBA where players must defend across positions.
During his time with the Hornets, Bridges has steadily increased his scoring output and overall impact on the team. He averaged a career-best 21.0 points per game and 7.3 rebounds this past season. He made 67 starts in 69 contests.
Bridges has shown a willingness to improve his game year after year, whether it's refining his shooting mechanics, enhancing his ball-handling skills or becoming a more vocal leader on the court.
As Bridges enters his sixth season in the NBA, he finds himself in a pivotal phase of his career. With his talent, athleticism and growing experience, he has the potential to elevate his game even further and establish himself as one of the league's premier forwards. For the Hornets and their fans, Bridges represents not only a key contributor on the court but also a symbol of hope for future success.
