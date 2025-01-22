Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Spartans Getting it Done Before the Storm
No. 8 Michigan State earned a huge win over No. 17 (then-No. 19) Illinois on Sunday, extending its win streak at a time it most definitely needs to keep its foot omn the pedal.
The Spartans are wrapping up January and will need to continue to add to their league-best 16-2 record before they head into a very tough February, one that will severely test their current place as the top team in the Big Ten.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, our Aidan Champion and host Bryan Anthony Davis revisit the win over Illinois before looking ahead to that brutal February schedule.
You can watch the episode below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference on Sunday:
Izzo: "New shirt tomorrow: 'Be the same.' That's going to be tomorrow: 'Be the same.' Really disappointed in maybe my defensive performance. And I'm telling you -- I'm taking full responsibility for that because I knew we were -- I thought after that game, we had given up 40 points in the last two games [in the second half], and we did not learn much from it. We talked about it, we talked about it as a staff, we talked about it with our players, we talked about talking to the officials, we talked about the way things are, and I didn't get much carry-over tonight, so that means, I did not do a very good job of getting through to my guys. So, I can promise you tonight, I'm going to figure out a way to get through to them. On the positive side, 24 assists on 32 baskets is amazing. 20 out of 24 free throws. Got there a lot, made free throws. 10 turnovers was good, but we had three at halftime, and we had four or five in a row during that run when we were up 10. And that happened at Northwestern. So that means we cannot handle success right now. So quit saying where we are. Because we're not anywhere yet. We're a good basketball team that's got a long, long, long, long ways to go to get better. OK? Period. That's where we are. And Frankie Fidler had a hell of a game, but other than that, I thought we were very pedestrian-like. We took bad shots, the wrong guys were taking some shots -- we got to get other guys some shots. And I'll answer any questions you got, but not many times this year have I been disappointed in our defensive performance. Tonight, I'm very disappointed."
