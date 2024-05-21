Michigan State Transfer C Szymon Zapala Prides Himself in his Work Ethic
Recent Michigan State men's basketball transfer commit Szymon Zapala is going to be entering another world yet again.
Zapala, who moved to the United States from Poland when he was 18, is now going to be playing for a Power Five program in Michigan State. While this is going to be new territory for the 7-foot, 240-pound transfer commit, Zapala should already fit right in because of one important trait.
The former Longwood Lancer and Utah State Aggie recently joined "The Drive with Jack Ebling," where he discussed his work ethic.
"One thing that I think is a great fit that I fit well with Michigan State is the way I play. I play hard," Zapala said. " ... I give everything I have in every single possession, so I think that's a huge part of what Spartan culture is, and I believe that's something I bring to the table that I also do very well.
"I like playing off the pick-and-roll. I think I underatand the game in a way that ... I can read the pick-and-roll well. I also like playing back-to-the-basket."
Zapala has not experienced Big Ten play yet, but with two centers who are returning to Izzo's system -- Carson Cooper and Xavier Booker -- he has a great opportunity to quickly learn and adapt.
"I mean, I think it's going to work out very well," Zapala said. "I'm excited for what's to come. I mean, obviously, last year, I played not heavy minutes. ... And it's just because I play hard, and I think that's what it comes down to. If we want to play for championships -- which we do, we want to win, and we want to play in the Final Four, we want to be winning this year -- so, to do that, everyone has to give everything they have in every single possession that they're on the court. And I think that's going to be a huge advantage of ours."
Zapala played three seasons for Utah State before transferring to Longwood, which he helped lead to an NCAA Tournament berth this past season.
