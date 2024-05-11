Michigan State Transfer Forward Frankie Fidler on What he Brings to the Table
Adding transfer forward Frankie Fidler from the University of Nebraska Omaha has been the highlight of Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo's offseason so far.
Fidler, a 6-foot-7 wing, is Izzo's first transfer commit in years and will likely be a starter in his lineup next season.
You can read all about Fidler's strengths and what he accomplished at Omaha, but sometimes, hearing what a player thinks of themself can give you the most vital information you need.
Last month, Fidler discussed what he has to offer on the hardwood when he joined "The Drive With Jack Ebling."
"I think I'm a really smart player, I always make the right play," Fidler said. "I'm a scorer, but I feel like I'm not a score-first person. I flow within the game, I think I always put the team first in our success. And I'm creative as well. I like to do a lot. I think that's a big part about my game is I have a lot of things that I can use on the court and be creative out there to create shots or create passes for my teammates as well."
Fidler is quite versatile when it comes to scoring, in particular.
"I think that's a big part about my game is I'm a three-level scorer, so you can't really key in on one area with me," Fidler said. "But going to the Big Ten is definitely going to be a challenge, but it's something that I've wanted since I've been a young kid, was playing at the highest level. So, I think I'm ready for a challenge and going to take it in full stride."
Fidler said his No. 1 strength is his ability to "create."
"I think I'm versatile, so I can see the floor really well, and that was a big emphasis going from my sophomore to junior year was making the right play and seeing the floor for what it is," Fidler said. "It's not just me and the basket, which I wish it was, but there's nine other guys out there, four of my teammates that I have to work to get the ball and incorporate them in the game as well. So, I think that's a big part of my game is being able to create, not only for myself but my teammates."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.