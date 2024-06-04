Michigan State Women's Basketball Will Play in 2024 Acrisure Classic
Michigan State women's basketball will be spending Thanksgiving break in sunny southern California this year.
According to Michigan State Athletics, the team will be participating in this year's Acrisure Classic in Palm Springs. The tournament will run from Nov. 26 to 27.
The Spartans will kick off the event with a matchup against California on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 1:30 p.m. EST. It will be the first time the programs have met in almost 30 years, their last meeting having been in 1996. They have only faced off twice, with both teams having won a game in the series.
That game will be followed by Vanderbilt-Arizona, set for the same day at 4 p.m. EST.
The losers of each contest will play for third place the following day. That contest will begin at 1:30 p.m. EST. The winners of Tuesday's games will play for the championship at 4 p.m. EST.
The tournament will be played at Acrisure Arena, home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League.
"Sponsoring the Acrisure Series is a testament to our commitment to excellence and community engagement," said Greg Williams, Acrisure's chairman and CEO. "We are thrilled to see the tournament expand in 2024, bringing fans from across the country to Acrisure Arena for an unforgettable celebration of top-tier college basketball. We are proud to play a hand in creating and growing this premier event on the basketball calendar."
Fans can purchase tickets for the Acrisure Classic starting Friday, with sales opening at 1 p.m. EST. A ticket grants admission to both games for the entire day. They can be purchased at the Acrisure Arena box office, at acrisurearena.com or at ticketmaster.com.
Michigan State finished last season with a 22-9 overall record under first-year Spartan coach Robyn Fralick. Its season ended at the hands of North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Fralick's team will look a little different next year, what with the absences of guards Moira Joiner and DeeDee Hagemann and the additions of transfers Nyla Hampton, Grace VanSlooten, Emma Shumate and Jaddan Simmons.
The program will be returning its leading scorer, Julia Ayrault.
