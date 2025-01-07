MSU Alum Remains Consistent Amidst Hornets' Losing Streak
Former Michigan State Spartan and current small forward for the Charlotte Hornets, Miles Bridges, has not faltered in production while the team's losing streak continues. The Hornets, not having the best season up until this point, have been greatly carried by the MSU alum.
On the 12-game losing streak, Bridges has not missed a beat. Averaging 31 minutes on the court during the 12-game skid, he has tried his best to land a victory for the Hornets to try and right the wrong before it is too late.
Bridges has been a consistent piece to the Hornets' starting five since joining the squad back in 2018. As he has learned and developed in the NBA, his play has shown for it, as he has improved every season since his rookie year. A good sign for the Hornets, but given their decline this season, could Bridges be moved to kick-start a rebuild in Charlotte?
Bridges has averaged 19.6 points per game over the losing stretch, but for the season, he has averaged 17.7 points. He has shown vast improvements and has played hard trying to end the losing skid, but his team has not been able to pull away with a big victory.
After signing Bridges to a 3-year contract extension worth $75 million, the Hornets have not lived up to the hype that surrounded them after news broke about the extension. Having only won seven games this season, hopes of finishing over the .500 mark seem far-fetched.
Having not finished over .500 since the 2021-22 season, the extension may be the best-case scenario for the Hornets, but not Bridges. Given his play as of late, Charolette may benefit more by moving Bridges than by keeping his talents hostage on an underperforming team.
The Hornets sit second from the bottom in the NBA in average points per game, with 105.8. While Bridges has outperformed a majority of his teammates over the losing streak, Charlotte may have to decide down the road, and if the deal is right, to move Bridges to a possible contender, should his level of play continue.
