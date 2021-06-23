MSU Basketball: Aaron Henry's NBA Draft Combine Results

Michigan State's Aaron Henry was the latest Spartan to receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine, and it's time to talk about his results.

East Lansing, Mich. – Aaron Henry was one of 69 players to receive an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

Each year, the event provides up and coming athletes with an opportunity to raise or lower their draft stock in front of NBA personnel.

First, players must log measurements, and the former Spartan came in at 6-foot-6 in shoes (6-4.5 without) while weighing in at 209.6 pounds (5.6% body fat).

The Indiana native's wingspan was 6-11.75 (8-7.5 standing reach), whereas his hand length was 8.5 inches (9.25 width).

In the next phase of testing, Henry posted a 29-inch standing vertical leap and a maximum vertical of 35. Other drills such as the lane agility drill, shuttle run, and three-quarter sprint are listed below.

Lane Agility Drill: 11.68 seconds

Shuttle Run: 3.18 seconds

Three-quarter Sprint: 3.08 seconds

Henry entered the draft last season and did the same following his junior year, where he averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

