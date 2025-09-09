MSU Basketball Announces Full Non-Conference Schedule
Little tidbits about the non-conference schedule for Michigan State men's basketball this upcoming season have come out over the past couple months, but the Spartans have finally released the whole thing.
In total, MSU will play 11 regular season games and two exhibitions away from its 20-game Big Ten schedule.
The full slate of games that Michigan State has released is down below. Times and television channels are still TBA.
Non-Conference Schedule
Oct. 23: Bowling Green (exh.)
Oct. 28: @ UConn (exh.)
Nov. 3: Colgate
Nov. 8: Arkansas
Nov. 13: San Jose State
Nov. 18: vs. Kentucky (Champions Classic in New York, NY)
Nov. 21: Detroit Mercy
Nov. 25: vs. East Carolina (Fort Myers Tip-Off)
Nov. 27: vs. North Carolina (Fort Myers Tip-Off)
Dec. 6: Duke
Dec. 16: Toledo
Dec. 20: vs. Oakland (Little Caesars Arena, Detroit)
Dec. 29: Cornell
New Games Announced
All of the biggest games on the non-conference schedule had already been announced. The road exhibition at UConn and games against Arkansas, Kentucky, East Carolina, North Carolina and Duke were all public knowledge.
Bowling Green spoiled the announcement of the first game back at the Breslin Center on Monday, when the Falcons announced their entire schedule.
Tony Paul of the Detroit News reported that MSU would face Oakland again in Detroit on Monday night. The in-state opponents will also play in 2026 and 2027 in East Lansing.
What's new is a lot of the games Michigan State has against other mid-major programs. The home contests against Colgate, San Jose State, Detroit Mercy, Toledo and Cornell are all games that are now known for the first time.
Instant Analysis
The obvious thing that sticks out is just how difficult the slate is. Michigan State never plays a true road game during the regular season, but there are still several very difficult games on the schedule.
For most teams, playing Arkansas, Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky would be something that gets spread out over a few years. Michigan State is going to face all of them before even starting the grind of the Big Ten.
There's also a few sneakily good mid-majors on there (remember James Madison?). Opening up the season with Colgate could be a legitimate challenge; the Raiders have made the NCAA Tournament in five out of the last seven years.
There's also Toledo, who has won the MAC regular season championship in six of the last eight seasons.
It's no secret that Izzo likes to make his non-conference slate difficult. This year especially is no different.
Keep up with all our basketball content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's non-conference schedule when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.