MSU Basketball Announces Full Non-Conference Schedule

The Spartans announced their full out-of-conference slate on Tuesday afternoon.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo celebrates after a play during the game against Minnesota on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo celebrates after a play during the game against Minnesota on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Little tidbits about the non-conference schedule for Michigan State men's basketball this upcoming season have come out over the past couple months, but the Spartans have finally released the whole thing.

In total, MSU will play 11 regular season games and two exhibitions away from its 20-game Big Ten schedule.

The full slate of games that Michigan State has released is down below. Times and television channels are still TBA.

Non-Conference Schedule

Jaxon Kohle
Mar 30, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) rebounds during the first half in the South Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Auburn Tigers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oct. 23: Bowling Green (exh.)

Oct. 28: @ UConn (exh.)

Nov. 3: Colgate

John Calipar
Mar 27, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari directs play downcourt during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during a West Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Nov. 8: Arkansas

Nov. 13: San Jose State

Nov. 18: vs. Kentucky (Champions Classic in New York, NY)

Nov. 21: Detroit Mercy

Nov. 25: vs. East Carolina (Fort Myers Tip-Off)

Nov. 27: vs. North Carolina (Fort Myers Tip-Off)

Jon Scheye
Mar 22, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach John Scheyer reacts against the Vermont Catamounts in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Dec. 6: Duke

Dec. 16: Toledo

Tom Izzo and Greg Kamp
Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, right, and Oakland's head coach Greg Kampe talk after the game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Dec. 20: vs. Oakland (Little Caesars Arena, Detroit)

Dec. 29: Cornell

New Games Announced

Tom Izz
Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo in the second half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Mississippi Rebels at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

All of the biggest games on the non-conference schedule had already been announced. The road exhibition at UConn and games against Arkansas, Kentucky, East Carolina, North Carolina and Duke were all public knowledge.

Bowling Green spoiled the announcement of the first game back at the Breslin Center on Monday, when the Falcons announced their entire schedule.

Tony Paul of the Detroit News reported that MSU would face Oakland again in Detroit on Monday night. The in-state opponents will also play in 2026 and 2027 in East Lansing.

Carson Coope
Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) loses the ball after fighting for the rebound against Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Isaiah Jones (7) and guard DQ Cole (10) during the first period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What's new is a lot of the games Michigan State has against other mid-major programs. The home contests against Colgate, San Jose State, Detroit Mercy, Toledo and Cornell are all games that are now known for the first time.

Instant Analysis

Kur Ten
Michigan State's Kur Teng passes the ball during the first half in the game against Oregon on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at the Breslin Center East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The obvious thing that sticks out is just how difficult the slate is. Michigan State never plays a true road game during the regular season, but there are still several very difficult games on the schedule.

For most teams, playing Arkansas, Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky would be something that gets spread out over a few years. Michigan State is going to face all of them before even starting the grind of the Big Ten.

There's also a few sneakily good mid-majors on there (remember James Madison?). Opening up the season with Colgate could be a legitimate challenge; the Raiders have made the NCAA Tournament in five out of the last seven years.

There's also Toledo, who has won the MAC regular season championship in six of the last eight seasons.

It's no secret that Izzo likes to make his non-conference slate difficult. This year especially is no different.

Jeremy Fears Jr
Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) reacts in the second half against the New Mexico Lobos during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Jacob Cotsonika
