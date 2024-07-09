MSU Men's Basketball Legend to Present at 'The 2024 ESPYS'
Michigan State men's basketball legend Draymond Green has become an icon not only in the world of basketball, but in all of sports.
The four-time NBA champion, has received criticism for his antics, but there's no doubt that Green, one of the greatest defenders in the history of the game, is a winner.
As a recognized figure in the sporting world, Green has earned the honor to serve as a presenter at this year's ESPY Awards ceremony.
ESPN recently revealed its list of presenters for Thursday's event.
The presenters are as follow:
Quinta Brunson
Nikki Glaser
Rob Lowe
Paige Bueckers
Drew Brees
Draymond Green
Bryce Young
Lindsey Vonn
Mark Ingram II
Flau'jae Johnson
Colman Domingo
GloRilla
Daisy Ridley
Allyson Felix
Damar Hamlin
Candace Parker
Brian Tyree Henry
Ryan Blaney
Green was one of the greatest players to have ever come out of the Michigan State men's basketball program. The former Spartan finished his collegiate career as a Big Ten Player of the Year, a Big Ten Tournament MVP, a Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year, an All-Big Ten First Team honoree, a Big Ten All-Defense selection and a concensus All-American.
Green was selected in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, where he has now played 12 seasons. He is a four-time All-Star, four-time NBA champion, an eight-time All-Defensive selection, a two-time All-NBA honoree and a former Defensive Player of the Year.
The 2024 ESPY Awards begin at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday. The ceremony will be hosted by tennis legend Serena Williams.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.