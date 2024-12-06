WATCH: MSU's Tom Izzo Picks Apart Spartans' Win Over Minnesota, Looks Ahead to Nebraska
EAST LANSING, MIch. -- Michigan State handled Minnesota in its first conferece game of the season, besting the Golden Gophers, 90-72, on Wednesday.
It was another great team win for the Spartans and one they will look to build on when they host Nebraska on Saturday.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo discussed the victory and looked ahead to the challenge ahead withn Nebraska when he addressed the media on Thursday.
Youn can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Izzo's media availability:
Q: Basically led by double-digits for most of the game; when you look back on it, any positives you take away from it moving forward with a quick turnaround here?
Izzo: "Well, the positives were the ball's starting to move again. And our fast break has been really good, we've shot the ball well, we rebounded the ball well, shot the ball well from the free throw line, got there. The negatives were we couldn't check them for 5 minutes left. And got some rebounds that they stole, kicked out. The Mitchell kid went crazy, and we gave up 20 points in the last 5 minutes, so that was no way to finish, and we talked about finishing. So, a lot more positives than negatives, but the negatives ticked me off."
Q: Did dyou notice anything where you dominated the glass in the first half but got out-rebounded in the second half?
Izzo: "Yeah, that's what was disappointing. I mean, we're still a little immature, I guess. We don't have that killer instinct. We had moments ... we [had a] double-digit lead, but we get up 14, it'd be down to 11. Get up 15, it'd be down to 12. You're not gonna get away with that all the time. So, as I said, there were a lot more positive than but enough negatives that I still got a job."
